LSG vs KKR Live Streaming, IPL 2022: How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India

LSG vs KKR Live Streaming for today’s IPL 2022 match 53 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Lucknow Super Giants will step on the field with the aim of inching closer to sealing a spot in the playoffs, in their debut season of Indian Premier League (IPL). LSG will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 53, which will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Saturday.

Notably, the KL Rahul-led team is just two wins away from qualifying for the playoffs, having 14 points from the 10 matches they have played so far. On the other hand, KKR is at the eighth spot in the tally with 8 points. Shreyas Iyer’s squad needs a win to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

In their recent outing, KKR defeated Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets, while LSG thrashed Delhi Capitals by 20 runs. The two teams will aim to keep their winning momentum alive, but in the end, only one will be able to.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played?

The 53rd match IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch/Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav

