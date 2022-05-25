LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction For IPL 2022 Eliminator: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Wednesday Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Eden Gardens

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s (May 25) IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore: It is a familiar stage for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they are preparing to take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25). And last year’s defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator must be still fresh in their memory as the Faf du Plessis-led will be hoping to rectify the errors change the outcome this time.

In their last match of the league stage, Bangalore secured a convincing eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans. Later, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals to help Bangalore in qualifying for the playoffs.

Lucknow, on the other hand, claimed a thrilling two-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league stage fixture to earn their spot in the playoffs.

The IPL Eliminator between Lucknow and Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday (May 25).

The second qualifier is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).

Ahead of the IPL Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs RCB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator.

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs RCB Match Details

The LSG vs RCB match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25, at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

