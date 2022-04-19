LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022, April 19, 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to continue their winning momentum as they take on Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. On the other hand, Lucknow, which secured a victory by 18 runs against Mumbai Indians in their last match, will be seeking a victory against RCB in order to dethrone Gujarat Titans from the top spot.

In their last match, the Faf du Plessis-led RCB had claimed a 16-run victory against Delhi Capitals (DC). Batting first, RCB had posted a total of 189/5 in 20 overs. RCB wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik played a terrific unbeaten 66 off 34 to help his side in reaching a formidable total. In reply, the Rishabh Pant-led side could only manage to score 173 runs in 20 overs. For RCB, their Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets in the match.

LSG skipper KL Rahul can be satisfied with his own batting after he notched a brilliant century against MI, in the last match. Skipper Rahul’s knock helped LSG in putting up a total of 199/4 in 20 overs against MI. In reply, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to reach a total of 181/9 in 20 overs. For LSG, their pacer Avesh Khan scalped three wickets to help his team in securing an important victory.

RCB are currently at the third spot in the IPL standings. The Bangalore-based franchise have bagged eight points after playing six matches. On the other hand, LSG are in second position with eight points from six games.

Ahead of the crucial contest between the two sides, here’s all you need to know.

LSG vs RCB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

LSG vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs RCB Match Details

The LSG vs RCB match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19, at 07:30 PM IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted starting line-up

Faf du Plessis (captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants predicted starting line-up

KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

