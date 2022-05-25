LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Eliminator Latest Updates Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Cricket Indian Premier League Highlights Today Match

Read more

the playoffs after relying on other teams’ results. They played inconsistent cricket so far in the tournament as their bowling unit has been up to the mark in the last few matches. However, the return of Virat Kohli’s form is a great sign for the team as the former skipper slammed a match-winning half-century against Gujarat Titans. While other stars of the team like Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik are also having a good season individually.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants impressed many in their first season of IPL as KL Rahul led his troops to the playoffs by winning 9 out of 14 matches in league stage. The flamboyant opener led his team from the front by scoring 500-plus runs for his side. They have put collective efforts into the tournament but there are still some flaws in their bowling department which leaked too many runs in the slog overs.

What date IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 25, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2022 Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood

