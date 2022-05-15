LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 LSG vs RR match 64, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 64 between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals: It is going to be a power clash between Lucknow and Rajasthan, to get those two crucial points. The two teams are sitting at the number two and three spot. Having played 12 games each, Lucknow has registered 8 wins while Rajasthan has emerged victorious in 7 games.

In case KL Rahul-led outlet triumphs in the Sunday clash, they will become the second team to seal a spot in the playoffs, after Gujarat Titans.

However, if tables turn Rajasthan will inch one step closer to sealing their position. With 16 points in their kitty, the Sanju Samson-led team will be equal to LSG, and there are chances that Rajasthan might move to the second spot - if they are able to defeat Lucknow with a big margin.

Both Lucknow and Rajasthan are coming after losing a match, to Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. But only one will be able to redeem themselves in the Sunday match.

The match between Lucknow and Rajasthan is scheduled to take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals match.

LSG vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow and Rajasthan is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs RR Match Details

The LSG vs RR match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, May 15, at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

Suggested Dream XI for LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batters: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

