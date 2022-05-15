LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Neesham, McCoy in as Rajasthan Opt to Bat First, Lucknow Include Bishnoi

Read more

In the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants will take the field against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. LSG are just one win away from ensuring a playoffs berth – they could have done it in their previous contest but suffered a crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans who thus became the first team to ensure a top-two spot. On the other hand, RR will be hoping to strengthen their playoffs claim tonight as they sit on 14 points from 12 matches so far. This is the second time these two teams will be clashing this IPL 2022 with RR emerging victorious the first time.

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The 63rd IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

