LSH vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 2nd semi-final, La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 2nd semi-final will see La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) lock horns with Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR). Just like all other matches, the LSH vs BRD Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown on May 30, Saturday.

Trending Desk |May 30, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers semi-final live match is scheduled to start at 10 pm. The La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app. Viewers can also watch it on TV. The Star Sports and Sony ESPN channel will telecast the LSH vs BGR match live.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream11 Predictions: Team News, Pitch report, Weather report La Soufriere Hikers are currently at the second standing in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. They have won 7 out of the 8 matches played. While their points are equal to that of Salt Pond Breakers, the low run-rate has got them into the second spot.

Despite this, the team are in good form and spirit, and are expecting a victory tonight. On the other hand, Botanic Garden Rangers, standing at the third spot, have won 5 out of 8 matches played. The team will try their best to defeat their opponents to reach the final.

The pitch and the weather at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown has never disappointed the bowlers in the ongoing league. The first batting team is expected to score somewhere between 80-90 runs, given the pitch’s favourability to the bowlers.

Here is the La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers Captain: Dillion Douglas Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers Vice-Captain: Romel Currency Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers Behind the wickets: Tilran Harry Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers Bating line-up: Dillon Douglas, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Hyron Shallow Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers All-Rounders: Kenneth Dember, Rayan Williams, Dean Browne Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream 11 Prediction, La Soufriere Hikers vs and Botanic Garden Rangers Bowling attack: Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Othneil Lewis Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Tilron Harry, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Othniel Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell.

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Kevin Abraham, Ray Charles, Kenneth Dember.

Botanic Gardens RangersDark View ExplorersLa Soufriere HikersVincy Premier T10 League 2020Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 scheduleVincy Premier T10 League 2020 squadVincy Premier T10 League 2020 teamsVincy Premier T10 League 2020 timings

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more