LSH vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - Playing XI, Pitch Report

On Day 1 of the Vincy Premier T10 league 2020, La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will clash against Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR). The LSH vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 will take place on Friday, May 22. Being the second match of the series, the LSH vs BGR clash will see a neck and neck competition as both the sides will try to open their account on a promising note.
The Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent. The match will commence at 8pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Tips and Predictions
Both Hikers and Rangers will look forward to announcing their arrival in style in the opener, giving a boost to their campaign. La Soufriere Hikers have some of the best players for the season, including Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dilon Douglas, Othniel Lewis and Salvan Brown.
On the other hand, Botanic Garden Rangers have Kesrick Williams as their trump card, besides crucial players like Hyron Shallow and Romel Currency.
Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream11 Pitch Report
The Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent is not a regular pitch and has hosted just two international matches in the past. Today, the pitch seems to be in support of the fast bowlers. The maximum score is expected to be between 140 to 150 mark.
Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team
Batsmen: Romel Currency, Desron Maloney, Salvan Brown
Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Casnel Morris, Othniel Lewis
All-Rounders: Kenneth Dember, Kevin Abraham, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams
Wicketkeeper: Oziko Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers vs predicted playing XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othniel Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Camano Cain.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers Playing XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
