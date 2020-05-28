LSH vs BGR Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers - Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 21st match of the Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 will be played between La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) and Botanic Garden Rangers (BGR) on Thursday, May 28. La Soufriere Hikers, who register an 8-wicket win against table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers, will ride on their winning momentum when they host BGR.
In the points table tally, Hikers are sitting on the second slot with 10 points in their kitty. The Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent. On the other hand, Botanic Garden Rangers, who defeated Dark View Explorers (DVE) by 8 wickets, will look to dominate the 10-over game from the very first ball. BGR have 8 points next to their name on the scoreboard.
The LSH vs BGR Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 will kick off at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream11 Pitch Report, Weather update
The weather is mostly cloudy with 78% humidity. There are zero chances of rain.
As per the pitch, it is a good wicket to bat on. The spinners will have an advantage in the first few over. The toss winning team should bowl first.
Vincy Premier T10 league 2020 LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Captain: Kesrick Williams
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Behind the wickets: Romel Currency
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Batsmen: Desron Maloney, Salvan Brown, Hayron Shallow
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction All-Rounders: Kesrick Williams, K Dember
LSH vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction Bowlers: R Bibby, K Dalzell, O Lewis, J Haywood
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers vs predicted playing XI vs Botanic Garden Rangers: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Tilron Harry, Desron Maloney, Casmus Hackshaw, Kimson Dalzell, Rayan Williams, Camano Cain, Othniel Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Botanic Garden Rangers Playing XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Hyron Shallow, Oziko Williams, Romel Currency, Atticus Browne, Kesrick Williams, Kevin Abraham, Kenneth Dember, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris
