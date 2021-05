LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Final 2021, May 30 11:30 PM IST

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Vincy Premier League T10 2021 Final: In the summit clash of the ongoing Vincy Premier League T20 2021, La Soufriere Hikers will take the field against Dark View Explorers today.

A total of six teams took part in the tournament including Dark View Explorers, La Soufriere Hikers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Grenadines Divers, and Botanical Garden Rangers.

Here is everything you need to know for the grand finale:

LSH vs DVE Telecast

This match will not be televised in India.

LSH vs DVE Live Streaming

The match between LSH vs DVE will be available to be streamed on FanCode app and website.

LSH vs DVE Match Details

The final match will be played on Sunday, May 30 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, Kingstown. The game will start at 11:30 PM IST.

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team

Romano Pierre (captain), Salvan Browne (vice-captain), Kody Horne, Jade Matthews, Dillon Douglas, Shammon Hooper, Deron Greaves, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Javid Harry, Maxwell Edwards

LSH vs DVE Full Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Anson Latchman, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Javid Harry

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Romano Pierre, Dean Browne, Shammon Hooper, Sealron Williams, Rayan Williams, Luke Wilson, Maxwell Edwards, Jade Matthews, Kody Horne

