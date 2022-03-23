LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League 2022 match, March 23, 9:30 pm IST

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League 2022 match between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers: In the ninth Vincy Premier League 2022 match, La Soufriere Hikers will be having a go at the Dark View Explorers. The match will be hosted at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 23, Wednesday.

Dark View Explorers will aim for better performance with the willow after a six-wicket loss against Grenadines Divers. Explorers could score only 95 runs in their allotted ten overs and Divers easily won the game in 8.3 overs. DVE are currently third in the points table with two points. They had recorded a victory in their first game against Fort Charlotte Strikers by 27 runs.

La Soufriere Hikers finally made a comeback in their most recent Vincy game after losing their first two matches. Hikers won their first match against Grenadines Divers. It was a stellar bowling performance as they restricted Divers to 96 runs in their ten overs. Hikers need more comprehensive performances in the tournament to reach the top four.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers; here is everything you need to know:

LSH vs DVE Telecast

LSH vs DVE match will not be be televised in India.

LSH vs DVE Live Streaming

LSH vs DVE match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LSH vs DVE Match Details

The LSH vs DVE match will be played at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent at 9:30 pm IST on March 23, Wednesday.

LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Othneil Lewis

Vice-Captain- Alick Athanaze

Suggested Playing XI for LSH vs DVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lindon James, Gidron Pope

Batters: Sealron Williams, Romano Pierre, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Othneil Lewis, Ojay Matthews, Jeremy Layne

Bowlers: Kemran Strough, Deron Greaves, Shaman Hooper

LSH vs DVE Probable XIs:

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (c), Othneil Lewis, Gidron Pope(wk), Dillon Douglas, Ojay Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Layne, Nigel Small, Kemran Strough, Cobe Dabreo

Dark View Explorers: Alick Athanaze, Lindon James(c & wk), Shaman Hooper, Javerdean Browne, Luke Wilson, Deron Greaves, Urnel Thomas, Maxwell Edwards, Darius Martin, Romano Pierre, Sealron Williams

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here