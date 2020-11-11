LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2020, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers - Playing XI

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2020, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers - Playing XI
LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ LSH vs DVE Dream11 Best Picks/ LSH vs DVE Dream11 Captain/ LSH vs DVE Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 11, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
La Soufriere Hikers will be locking horns with Dark View Explorers in the 10th clash of the Vincy Premier League 2020 on Wednesday at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. The La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers match will begin at 10.30 pm IST.
Explorers have not won a single game so far in this season. The poor form of their bowlers is a cause of concern for them. The bowlers conceded too many runs against Rangers and Breakers. Hikers are a strong team and to win this upcoming game, Explorers have to give their best.
On the other hand, Hikers have played two matches so far and out of which they have won one and lost the other. They are likely to finish in top-four as they have been impressive in this season. Their strong bowling line-up gives them an added advantage.
LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Live Streaming
The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.
LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Live Score / Scorecard
LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers: Match Details
November 11 – 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers captain: Deron Greaves
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers vice-captain: Dillon Douglas
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers wicketkeeper: Lindon James
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers batsmen: Sealron Williaams, Tilron Harry, Miles Bascombe
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers all-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Bowlers: Jeremy Haywood, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Shaquille Browne
La Soufriere Hikers Probable playing XI: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood
Dark View Explorers Probable playing XI: Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking