LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2020, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers - Playing XI

La Soufriere Hikers will be locking horns with Dark View Explorers in the 10th clash of the Vincy Premier League 2020 on Wednesday at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent. The La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers match will begin at 10.30 pm IST.

Explorers have not won a single game so far in this season. The poor form of their bowlers is a cause of concern for them. The bowlers conceded too many runs against Rangers and Breakers. Hikers are a strong team and to win this upcoming game, Explorers have to give their best.

On the other hand, Hikers have played two matches so far and out of which they have won one and lost the other. They are likely to finish in top-four as they have been impressive in this season. Their strong bowling line-up gives them an added advantage.

LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.

LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers: Match Details

November 11 – 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex, St Vincent

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers captain: Deron Greaves

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers vice-captain: Dillon Douglas

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers wicketkeeper: Lindon James

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers batsmen: Sealron Williaams, Tilron Harry, Miles Bascombe

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers all-rounders: Kavem Hodge, Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves

Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Bowlers: Jeremy Haywood, Benniton Stapleton, Othneil Lewis, Shaquille Browne

La Soufriere Hikers Probable playing XI: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood

Dark View Explorers Probable playing XI: Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne