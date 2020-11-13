- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers - Playing XI
LSH vs DVE Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ LSH vs DVE Dream11 Best Picks/ LSH vs DVE Dream11 Captain/ LSH vs DVEDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
La Soufriere Hikers will be going head to head against Dark View Explorers in the 13th clash of the Vincy Premier League today at Arnos Vale Ground. The La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers fixture will begin at 8 pm IST.
Dark View Explorers have not had a great season so far as they have only won one of the four games they have played as of now. Their players have not shown consistency in the tournament. The likes of Deron Greaves and Dean Browne have failed to impress so far in this edition of the Vincy Premier League.
On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers have also not lived up to the expectations till now in this season. They have emerged victorious in one of their three games. Barring Browne and Douglas, no other player of Hikers has performed well in the tournament.
LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Live Score / Scorecard
LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Live Streaming
The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.
LSH vs DVE Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers: Match Details
November 13 – 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers captain: Deron Greaves
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers vice-captain: Kavem Hodge
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers wicketkeeper: Salvan Browne, Lindon James
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers batsmen: Sealron Williaams, Miles Bascombe, Tilron Harry
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers all-rounders: Dillon Douglas, Deron Greaves, Kavem Hodge
Vincy Premier League LSH vs DVE Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Bowlers: Shaquille Browne, Benniton Stapleton, Jeremy Haywood
La Soufriere Hikers Probable playing XI: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood
Dark View Explorers Probable playing XI: Lindon James, Denson Hoyte, Alick Athanaze, Deron Greaves, Drumo Toney, Jade Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Miles Bascombe, Sealron Williaams, Shammon Hooper, Shaquille Browne
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking