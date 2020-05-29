LSH vs FCS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

LA Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will play host to Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in their upcoming Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 fixture on May 29.
The 22nd match of the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League will commence from 6 pm at the Vale Sports Complex in St. Vincent. LA Soufriere Hikers, who have won six out of the seven matches they have played in the ongoing league. They were also on the winning side in the latest match that they had played against Botanic Garden Rangers.
LSH will look to continue their winning streak when they host the Strikers. On the other hand, Fort Charlotte Strikers, who tasted victory for the first time in their last outing, will eye to produce a similar show when they take on LSH. Strikers defeated Dark View Explorers by 17 runs.
According to the league standings, LA Hikers are 2nd with a total of 12 points while FCS are at the bottom with two points. The live telecast of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be available on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The LSH vs FCS live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs FCS Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report The weather is cloudy today, but the chances of rain are very little. The humidity stands at 77%. The pitch at the Vale Sports Complex has been observed as neutral.
Here is the LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Captain: K Lavia
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Vice-Captain: D Douglas
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort
Charlotte Strikers Behind the wickets: T Harry
Charlotte Strikers Bating line-up: G Pope, O Bellingy, S Brown, D Douglas
Charlotte Strikers All-Rounders: S Williams, K Lavia
Charlotte Strikers Bowling attack: R Jordan, K Dalzell, J Haywood, O Lewis
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LA Soufriere Hikers probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Tilron Harry, Desron Maloney, Casmus Hackshaw, Kimson Dalzell, Rayan Williams, Camano Cain, Othniel Lewis, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers probable XI vs LA Soufriere Hikers: Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Ronald Scott, Keron Cottoy, Ray Jordan, Jahiel Walters, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Rasheed Frederick.
LSH vs FCS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, LA Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips
