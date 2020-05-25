LSH vs FCS Dream11 Predictions, Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Playing XI, Pitch Report Cricket Fantasy Tips

The second match of the day will see La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) clash with Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) in the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. La Sourfiere Hikers will eye to ride on their winning momentum in the upcoming game.On the other hand, Fort Charlotte Strikers, who haven’t won any game in the tournament, will look for a promising start.
The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs FCS is scheduled to be played at the Arnos Valley Sporting Complex in Kingstown.
The upcoming match will be televised on Star Sports and Sony ESPN. The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 live streaming for La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be available on Fancode app.
The La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers fixture will commence at 6 pm.
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 LSH vs FCS Dream11 Predictions: Pitch report, Weather report
The weather looks promising for the upcoming game. There will be periodic clouds but it won’t rain.
The pitch is high scoring one. As seen in the previous matches, the average run scored by a side is above 80. The team that wins the toss should bat first.
Here is the La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 prediction list - category wise
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LSH vs FCS Captain: D Douglas
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LSH vs FCS Vice-Captain: S Brown
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LSH vs FCS Behind the wickets: C Hackshaw
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LSH vs FCS Bating line-up: D Maloney, S Brown, G Pope, D Douglas
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LSH vs FCS All-Rounders: K Cottoy, K Lavia, S Williams
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dream 11 Prediction LSH vs FCS Bowing attack: C Stowe, J Haywood, R Jordan
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 La Soufriere Hikers Probable XI vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, C Hackshaw, Kimson Dalzell
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Fort Charlotte Strikers Probable XI vs La Soufriere Hikers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small/Joey Welcome, Kevin Abraham, Ray Charles
