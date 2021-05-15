LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match, May 15, 09:00 pm IST

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11, LSH vs FCS Dream11 Latest Update, LSH vs FCS Dream11 Win, LSH vs FCS Dream11 App, LSH vs FCS Dream11 2021, LSH vs FCS Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, LSH vs FCS Dream11 Live Streaming

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vincy Premier League T10 2021 match between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers:

The opening affair of the second edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on Saturday, May 15 from 09:00 pm IST.

La Soufriere Hikers will be the favorites to win the clash as they lifted the cup last year and will be high on confidence. In the previous edition, La Soufriere Hikers experienced a dream ride as they won seven out of their eight league games. The team further defeated Salt Pond Breakers in the final to win the league.

Fort Charlotte Strikers, on the other hand, succumbed to a torrid outing in the first edition of the Vincy Premier League T10. They finished as wooden-spooners after winning just one league game from eight played. Thus, FCS will be hoping to turn their fortunes this time around and make a case for themselves to win the elite trophy.

Ahead of the match between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

LSH vs FCS Telecast

The Vincy Premier League T10 2021 is not telecasted in India

LSH vs FCS Live Streaming

The match between LSH vs FCS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LSH vs FCS Match Details

The first match of Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The game will commence at 09:00 pm IST on May 15, Saturday.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Salvan Browne

Vice-Captain- Desron Maloney

Suggested Playing XI for LSH vs FCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Salvan Browne

Batsmen: Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Gidron Pope

All-rounders: Benniton Stapleton, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Nigel Small

Bowlers: Sealroy Williams, Othneil Lewis, Ray Jordan

LSH vs FCS Probable XIs:

La Soufriere Hikers: Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

