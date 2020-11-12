CRICKETNEXT

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League 2020, La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers - Playing XI

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction/ LSH vs SPB Dream11 Best Picks/ LSH vs SPB Dream11 Captain/ LSH vs SPB Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips/ Online Football Tips and more

La Soufriere Hikers will be locking horns with Salt Pond Breakers in the 12th match of the Vincy Premier League 2020 season 2 today at Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent. The La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers match will start at 10.30 pm.

Salt Pond Breakers have had a good season so far as they have won all three games they have played. Their skipper Sunil Ambris have been in a good form and has contributed to the team’s wins. Apart from him, Johnson with his bowling performance has impressed cricket fans.

On the other hand, La Soufriere Hikers have emerged victorious in only one fixture. Their batsmen have failed to perform with the bat as of now as the team have registered a string of low scores so far in this season. Their bowlers have performed better than the batsmen. Douglas has prevented batsmen of opponents from scoring in death overs.

LSH vs SPB Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

LSH vs SPB Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Live Streaming

The Vincy Premier League is not broadcast on television in India. However, cricket fans can live-stream it on FanCode app.

LSH vs SPB Vincy Premier League, La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Match Details

November 12 – 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers captain: Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers vice-captain: Dillon Douglas

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers wicketkeeper: Salvan Browne

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers batsmen: Tilron Harry, Leshawn Lewis, Romano Pierre

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers all-rounders: Ricavo Williams, Ryan John, Dillon Douglas, Sunil Ambris

Vincy Premier League LSH vs SPB Dream11 team for La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers Bowlers: Benniton Stapleton, Jeremy Haywood, Delorn Johnson

La Soufriere Hikers Probable playing XI: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood

Salt Pond Breakers Probable playing XI: Leshawn Lewis, Sunil Ambris, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Delorn Johnson, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry and Romano Pierre

 

 

