Lt. Governor of J&K Congratulates Umran Malik For Selection in India A's squad For South Africa Tour

Pacer Umran Malik received his maiden India A call-up on Tuesday as the All India Selection Committee announced the squad for the South Africa tour. The Indian A team will play three four-day matches during the tour. Umran impressed many during his maiden stint in IPL 2021 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The young pacer from Jammu and Kashmir clocked the fastest delivery of IPL 2021- 153 KMPH against RCB.

Malik, who went to the UAE as a net bowler for SRH, was included in the squad as an injury replacement for T Natarajan.

The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K took to Twitter to congratulate Umran for receiving the call-up.

“Many congratulations to pacer Umran Malik for joining India ‘A’ squad, leaving for South Africa tour. It is his hard work and sheer devotion to the game and I am sure this is a beginning of a marvelous journey for Umran. Best wishes to him for successful cricketing career," Office of LG J&K tweeted.

The right-arm pacer has played 8 T20s in his career so far where he impressed many with 11 wickets under his kitty at an economy rate of 8.53. While, in the only List A match, Umran failed to make an impact where he leaked 98 runs and picked just 1 wicket.

The 21-year-old pacer also travelled with the Indian team in T20 World Cup as a net bowler after his impressive show in IPL 2021 where he claimed two wickets in 3 matches.

Apart from Umran, several IPL 2021 young stars like Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Porel and Arzan Nagwaswalla also got their place in the squad.

Priyank Panchal was named the captain of the squad, while Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini and Krishnappa Gowtham were other experienced IPL players to get picked amongst the 14-member squad.

India ‘A’ squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

