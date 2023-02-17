Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Full Schedule: LSG Start Campaign Against Delhi Capitals

The KL Rahul-led side impressed many on their debut season in IPL 2022 as they reached the playoffs stage with 9 wins out of 14 matches. In the upcoming season of IPL, Lucknow Super Giants will start their campaign at him stadium against Delhi Capitals on April 1.

The team had a terrific journey in their first season where they made it to the playoffs. But RCB restricted them from going beyond the eliminator.

In the quest to get their hands on IPL trophy, LSG splashed massive money for Nicholas Pooran in the mini-auction as they bought him for INR 16 crore.

LSG have also tried not to alter the core group of players much. Along with Rahul, the team held back the likes of Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan among the capped India stars.

Meanwhile, skipper Rahul will be under immense pressure in the upcoming season as he has lost his place in India’s T20I set-up and he continues to struggle with form in recent times. He also lost his ODI vice-captaincy to Hardik Pandya and with the upcoming season, he needs to prove their value to the Indian team management.

Here is the complete schedule of LSG in IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 3 - Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 10 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 15 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 16 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

Get the latest Cricket News here