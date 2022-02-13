Lucknow Super Giants, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by LSG on Day 2

LSG IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Making their debut, new franchise Lucknow Super Giants bought eight players on the first day of IPL mega auction held on Saturday. They landed some of the big names including Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan among others.

They went all out for Avesh who turned out to be their costliest buy on Day 1 as they placed a successful bid of Rs 10 crore to land the uncapped fast bowler. They have already spent Rs 83.1 crore from their budget of 90 crore in drafting and buying 11 players.

With just Rs 6.9 crore left in the bank, LSG now have to fill the remaining 14 slots.

Here’s how LSG spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

Players Bought on Day 1

Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore) - Overseas Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore) Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore) - Overseas Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 crore) Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 crore) Mark Wood (Rs 7.5 crore) - Overseas Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore) Ankit Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh)

Here are the players bought by LSG on Day 2

Krishnappa Gowtham (Rs 90 lakh) Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 2 crore) Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 50 lakh) Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh)

