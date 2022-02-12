CricketNext

Lucknow Super Giants Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by LSG on Day 1 so Far

jason Holder will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants. (AP Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants Full Players List IPL Mega Auction Day 1: Here's the full list of batters, bowlers and allrounders bought by LSG on Saturday.

LSG Players List: Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL auction debut on Saturday. The Lucknow-based franchise was won by RPSG Group last year after placing a successful bid. Ahead of the mega auction, last month, they were given a chance to sign three players from the auction pool and they picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

In picking these three players, LSG spent Rs 31 crore from their total budget of Rs 90 crore. So they were left with 59 crore to buy players in Bengaluru across two days. They have 22 open slots (can have a maximum of 25 players in squad) and of them seven could be from overseas.

Here’s how LSG spent their money on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Players Picked Ahead of Auction: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought on Day 1 So Far

  1. Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore)
  2. Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore)
  3. Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore)
  4. Deepak Hooda (Rs 5.75 crore)

first published:February 12, 2022, 13:54 IST