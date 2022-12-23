IPL 2023 Auction Lucknow Super Giants: Full List of Players

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Full Players List in IPL 2023: After an impressive debut in 2022, KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin the hunt for their maiden title when they enter the arena next year. The team had a terrific journey in their first season where they made it to the playoffs. But RCB restricted them from going beyond the eliminator. But as they usher into a new season, they have held their hopes high and will look to have some impressive buys in the mini-auction on Friday in Kochi.

LSG come in the auction with the third-biggest purse in the mini-auction, after Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. They will look to fill 10 empty slots (6 Indian and 4 overseas) using an amount of Rs 23.35 crore.

Similar to their opponents, LSG have also tried not to alter the core group of players much. Along with Rahul, the team held back the likes of Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan among the capped youngsters. Players like Ayush Badoni, Krishappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma and Mohsin Khan are among those who managed to retain their place in the team. Among the overseas lot, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, and Quinton De Kock are the ones who continued to be with the side.

The team has enough firepower on the side and once the 10 available posts are filled in the auction, LSG will be raring to go in IPL 2023.

List of players retained by LSG:

KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock

Purse left: Rs 23.35 crore

Slots to fill: 10 (4 overseas, 6 Indian)

Players bought in mini-auction:

Nicholas Pooran - Rs 16 Crore Jaydev Unadkat - Rs 50 Lakh Yash Thakur - Rs 45 Lakh

(The above list will be updated as the auction progresses in Kochi)

