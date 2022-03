Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Lucknow Super Giants will make their first appearance in the IPL taking on the other new entrant Gujarat Titans on 28th march at the Wankhede Stadium and then will meet the formidable Chennai Super Kings next at Brabourne, CCI on 3rd March. The KL Rahul-led LSG will be two day matches (starting at 3:30 PM IST) against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne CCI on 16th April and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on 1st May. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

MATCH DAY MATCH NO. DAY DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 3 4 Mon 28-03-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 6 7 Thu 31-03-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 10 12 Mon 04-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 13 15 Thu 07-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 16 20 Sun 10-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 22 26 Sat 16-04-2022 03:30 PM Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne - CCI 25 31 Tue 19-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 30 37 Sun 24-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 35 42 Fri 29-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants MCA Stadium, Pune 37 45 Sun 01-05-2022 03:30 PM Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 43 53 Sat 07-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 46 57 Tue 10-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 51 63 Sun 15-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Brabourne - CCI 54 66 Wed 18-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad IPL 2022

KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav

