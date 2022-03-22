Lucknow Super Giants pacer Blessing Muzarabani only Zimbabwean player in IPL 2022

Pacer Blessing Muzarabani is set to be the only Zimbabwean to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 15). The right-arm pacer will be joining the Lucknow Super Giants camp either as a net bowler or a replacement of Mark Wood who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons. Wood was signed for Rs 7.5 crore at the IPL mega auction by LSG earlier this year While Blessing’s role for LSG is still not clear, it’s confirmed that he will indeed be joining the Lucknow-based franchise.

As the right arm pacer prepared to leave for India, the Indian Ambassador in Zimbabwe called upon him and wished him luck for the upcoming tournament. “Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for IPL 2022. Ambassador wished him & his team Lucknow Super Giants the very best," tweeted the embassy while posting a picture of the meeting on Twitter.

Before Blessing, Brendan Taylor was the last Zimbabwean player to feature in the IPL. Taylor was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the 2015 edition of the tournament. Other Zimbabweans like Ray Prince (Mumbai Indians) and Tatenda Taibu (Kolkata Knight Riders) have also played in the tournament in the past.

Meanwhile, LSG was reportedly keen on signing Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed as a replacement for Mark Wood. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board denied giving the pacer an NOC for playing in the tournament. BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said that since the Bangladeshi team has two crucial international tours lined up, it won’t be possible for Taskin to take part in the IPL. He added that the board had spoken to Taskin, and he has given his agreement to the decision. The right-arm pacer is currently playing for the national side in the series against South Africa.

The formal announcement about Wood’s replacement will soon be made by LSG. The Lucknow-based franchise is slated to make its debut in IPL with a match against Gujarat Titans on March 28.

