Lucknow Super Giants Squad Against Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11s of LSG vs DC IPL 2022 Match 15

After a winning start to their Indian Premier League campaign against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals were humbled by new entrants Gujarat Titans in their most recent fixture by 14 runs on Saturday. Next, they are up against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants, led by Indian star KL Rahul, on Thursday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Lucknow will come into this game after getting the better of 2016 IPL champions SunRisers Hyderabad by 12 runs on Monday and will be eager to carry the same momentum forward against Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow were beaten at the hands of Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans by five wickets in their opening game last month. However, since then, they have come a long way and are currently on a two-match winning streak.

On paper, LSG will head into this game as favourites but the inclusion of David Warner and Anrich Nortje, if available, could work wonders for Delhi.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals squads:

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan

Delhi Capitals squad for 2022 IPL: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

