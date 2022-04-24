Lucknow Super Giants Squad Against Mumbai Indians: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 LSG vs MI Match 37

Mumbai Indians have hit a new low in the Indian Premier League as they are the only side with no winning points in their kitty. After creating an unwanted record, the team will be hoping to put an end to their losing streak as they will square off against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, April 24 at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI are reeling at the bottom of the points table with no points to their name. The team suffered a loss against Chennai Super Kings in their last game by three wickets. Despite the loss, Mumbai Indians are expected to field the same playing XI. The five-time champion put up a great fight against CSK and they hope to take the positives from the game.

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, the team is enjoying a fine run. They have won four of their seven league matches to sit at the fourth place. LSG are also likely to field the same team. The team is coming after losing its last match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 18 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians squads:

Lucknow Super Giants’ squad: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Andrew Tye, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mayank Yadav, Moshin Khan, Manan Vohra, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians’ Squad: Aryan Juyal (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen

