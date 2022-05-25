Lucknow Super Giants Squad Against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11s for LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants had to endure a 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last meeting. But a lot has changed since then and the KL Rahul-led side are now set to take on Bangalore in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 25). The Eliminator between Lucknow and Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Lucknow come into the fixture after scripting a thrilling two-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last encounter. Batting first, Lucknow posted a mammoth total of 210 runs in 20 overs without losing a wicket.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Kolkata, during their run chase, produced a stunning batting display but the Shreyas Iyer-led side eventually fell short by just two runs.

Bangalore, on the other hand, required a favour from Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs. The Rohit Sharma-led side managed to beat Delhi Capitals in the penultimate match of the league stage by five wickets. And Delhi’s defeat was enough to see Bangalore seal a playoff berth.

The Qualifier 2 is scheduled to be played on Friday (May 27) and the final match will take place on May 29.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here