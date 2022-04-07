Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

A resurgent Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be bidding to record its third consecutive victory on Thursday when they will go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

LSG have played three games so far this season, winning two while losing one. Lucknow’s most recent victory came against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Prior to that, LSG defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets. The KL Rahul-led side lost their opening contest at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Delhi, meanwhile, are still searching for its best XI and will be hoping that the arrival of their Australian recruits will help them in finding it. Delhi started the 2022 IPL with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. In their next game, they were beaten at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 15th IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 7, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

