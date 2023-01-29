Lucknow Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play The Spoilsport in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

Team India will be aiming to bounce back when they host New Zealand in the second T20I on January 29. The Kiwis had outplayed Hardik Pandya and Co in the first game on Friday. With the series on the line, India will have to bat much better than they did in the last game. India’s top 3, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi and Ishan Kishan, could not contribute much with the bat.

Although Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar burnished their T20 credentials in the first game, India will not win if the openers cannot provide a solid start. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik were too expensive in the first match. Hardik Pandya-led Team India has its task cut out ahead of the second game. On the other hand, New Zealand would like to clinch a win on Sunday and script a rare series victory on Indian soil.

Ahead of the second T20I between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

IND vs NZ Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:00 pm (local time). According to weather reports, there is literally no chance of rain in Lucknow during the match time. The conditions are ideal for cricket, and we should get a full game.

IND vs NZ Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to offer something to both batters and bowlers. Spinners tend to extract something from the surface at this stadium. Toss doesn’t play a crucial role at Lucknow as the numbers are pretty much balanced when it comes to chasing and batting first.

IND vs NZ Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

