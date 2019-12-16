South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England after suffering a hamstring injury ahead of a Mzansi Super League play-off.
Ngidi suffered a "significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear" while warming up with his side Tshwane Spartans before the MSL play-off against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
"Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final," said Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra.
"He will commence his rehab and return-to-play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team."
The 23-year old had begun the MSL season with the aim of staying fit throughout the summer but will now face time out once again due to this latest hamstring injury.
He had suffered a hamstring strain during the 2019 World Cup match against Bangladesh but recovered enough to play a further two matches in the tournament.
He last played a Test match for South Africa earlier this year when he was part of the Proteas squad that took on India at Ranchi.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out of South Africa's Boxing Day Test Against England
South Africa' Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England after suffering a hamstring injury ahead of a Mzansi Super League play-off.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Mark Boucher Named South African Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 9:31 AM IST
Graeme Smith the 'Ideal Candidate' to Lead South Africa into New Dawn: Jacques Faul
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
Attention Needs to be on Cricket If South Africa Are to be Great Again: Faf du Plessis
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
MDV v BHUSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
USA v SCOSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCSharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings