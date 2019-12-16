Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out of South Africa's Boxing Day Test Against England

South Africa' Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England after suffering a hamstring injury ahead of a Mzansi Super League play-off.

Cricketnext Staff |December 16, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test against England after suffering a hamstring injury ahead of a Mzansi Super League play-off.

Ngidi suffered a "significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear" while warming up with his side Tshwane Spartans before the MSL play-off against Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

"Lungi Ngidi sustained an acute hamstring muscle injury during the warm-up prior to the MSL T20 play-off on Friday. Scans done on Saturday showed a significant Grade 1 tear of his hamstring muscle and therefore he has been ruled out of the MSL T20 final," said Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra.

"He will commence his rehab and return-to-play program with the aim of getting him fit to play for the Momentum Multiply Titans in January 2020 and based on his progress, a decision will be made regarding his availability for selection for the Proteas team."

The 23-year old had begun the MSL season with the aim of staying fit throughout the summer but will now face time out once again due to this latest hamstring injury.

He had suffered a hamstring strain during the 2019 World Cup match against Bangladesh but recovered enough to play a further two matches in the tournament.

He last played a Test match for South Africa earlier this year when he was part of the Proteas squad that took on India at Ranchi.

