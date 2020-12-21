Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur & Others with Most Wickets in T20Is in 2020

- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur & Others with Most Wickets in T20Is in 2020
2020 has been a strange year thanks in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic. Here we look at the top 10 wicket takers in T20I cricket for the year.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
2020 has been a strange year thanks in no small part to the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has entirely disrupted normal life and as such, the term "new normal" has become synonymous with this year. Sport in general has not been exempt from that; playing matches behind closed doors while also having to live in bio-secure bubbles to ensure there is no additional Covid-19 cases has been the new normal for cricketers whenever they have had to play matches, whether internationally or in domestic leagues. As such, the fact that any matches could be played at all is in itself an understatement.
Here we look at the top 10 wicket takers in T20I cricket for the year 2020:
Lungi Ngidi (Matches - 9, Wickets - 17)
The young South African pacer had an impressive 2020, taking 17 wickets at an average of 20.52. He did go for runs on occasion, as is evident by his economy rate of 10.47 in T20Is over this year. However, his ability to regularly be among the wickets makes him an asset for the side and so it proved.
Aftab Hussain (Matches - 9, Wickets 15)
The Malaysian left-arm orthodox bowler only began his international career earlier this year but ended the year as the second highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. It's worth noting that the opposition he has come up against so far in his career include no major Test sides but the fact that he can consistently take wickets earned him a place on this list.
Shardul Thakur (Matches - 10, Wickets 15)
The Indian seamer has a reputation of being a canny operator in the shortest format of the game. Mixing consistent lines and lengths with a few slower balls, he is hard to get away and gets more than a fair share of wickets. He was in fine form during the T20I series in Australia, which India won 2-1.
Syazrul Idrus (Matches - 8, Wickets 14)
The Malaysian medium pacer is another one who only started his career recently - he played his first T20I towards the end of 2019. However, his excellent form in matches towards the early parts of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hadn't yet disrupted sport sees him remain in the top 5.
Haris Rauf (Matches - 10, Wickets 14)
The Pakistan speedster has long been seen as a decent pace bowling prospect in his home country but has so far not become a mainstay in the ODI or Test side. His T20I record, though, makes for some reading - having debuted this year, he has already taken 14 wickets - including an excellent 3-29 against New Zealand in Auckland.
Ashton Agar (Matches - 6, Wickets 13)
Another player who's found most success in the shortest format of the game, Australian left-arm orthodox bowler Agar is a clever operator who can regularly break partnerships. What's more impressive is the fact that he only played 6 T20Is this year and is still on this list.
Khizar Hyat (Matches - 9, Wickets 13)
The 31-year old off-spinner was another bowler in the Malaysian cricket team who was a consistent threat with the ball. His economy of 7.39 in T20Is is good by any standards and he is consistently getting wickets against opposition similar in quality. The fact that he can bat a bit makes him a useful player for his national side.
Mohammed Aslam (Matches - 5, Wickets 12)
Aslam is a veteran of the sport, having made his List A and First Class debut in Sri Lanka in the year 2011. The slow left arm bowler has been one of Kuwait's better performers in recent times and as such it is no surprise to see him land a spot in the top 10. His figures make for mixed reading at times but his effectiveness means he is always a threat to batsmen.
Awais Malik (Matches - 7, Wickets 12)
The veteran Qatar medium pacer only started playing internationally in 2019 but has become a one of the team's key players. Over the current calendar year, he has an economy rate of 7.82 and his tally of 12 wickets is decent given his side only played 7 matches during the year.
Iqbal Hussain (Matches - 7, Wickets 12)
Another bowler from Qatar who also managed to get 12 wickets this year, the medium pacer's numbers read similar to that of his teammate Malik. His economy rate over the course of his career is slightly better at 7.64 and the last T20I he played in the year saw him snare a four-wicket haul against UAE.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking