LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Central Europe Cup T20 2021, Luxembourg vs Austria May 23 01:30 pm PM IST

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Central Europe Cup T20 2021 match between Luxembourg and Austria: In the fifth match of the league Luxembourg will be squaring off against Austria on Sunday, May 23. In the outing Luxembourg will be eyeing their debut win after losing two consecutive matches. A total of three teams are a part of this tournament including Luxembourg, Austria and Czech Republic.

Both Luxembourg and Austria have faced each other in the match played on Friday, May 21. In the outing Austria registered the win by five runs.

LUX vs AUT match will commence from 1:30 PM IST at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague

All you need to know about LUX vs AUT match on Sunday, May 23:

LUX vs AUT Telecast

The Central Europe Cup T20 2021 will not be telecast in India.

LUX vs AUT Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can follow the match between LUX and AUT through social media accounts of the teams.

LUX vs AUT Match Details

The fifth match of Central Europe Cup T20 2021 is scheduled between Luxembourg and Austria. The two sides will meet on Sunday, May 23 at 1:30 PM IST. The match will be played at Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vikram Vijh

Vice-Captain: Joost Mees

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joost Mees

Batsmen: Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, James Barker, Tony Whiteman

All-rounders: Vikram Vijh, Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed

Bowlers: Zeshan Arif, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav

LUX vs AUT Probable XIs

Luxembourg: Tony Whiteman, James Barker, Vikram Vijh, Joost Mees, Timothy Barker, Ankush Nanda, Mohit Dixit, William Cope, Girish Venkateshwaran, Pankaj Malav, Atif Kamal

Austria: Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Iqbal, Bilal Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Kunal Joshi, Razmal Shigiwal, Mark Simpson-Parker, Sahed Zadran, Navin Wijesekara, Rayhaan Ahamed, Jaweed Sadran

