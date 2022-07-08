LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction For Central Europe Cup 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Luxembourg vs Austria July 8, Prague, 1:30 PM IST

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Central Europe Cup 2022 match 1 between Luxembourg vs Austria: The eighth season of the Central Europe Cup will kick off on July 8 as Luxembourg will take on Austria in the first match of the tournament. Along with these two sides, hosts Czech Republic will also feature in the tournament. All the matches will take place at the Scott Page Field in Vinor, Prague.

Defending Champions Austria will be looking to retain their title. They have a strong side led by captain Mehar Cheema. The team has some prolific young talents and will be hoping to make the most of their chances. The return of all-rounder Shahil Momin will be a great boost for the side.

Luxembourg also has a well-balanced side and will be looking to start their campaign with a win. Girish Venkateswaran and Timothy Barker will have the responsibility to lead the batting unit. Pacers Ansh Trivedi and Ankush Nanda will share the new ball and spinner Mohit Dixit might turn out to be the trump card for Luxembourg.

Austria looks a bit stronger on paper but the Luxembourg team has shown in the past that on their important day, they can be quite clinical. The fixture will be an interesting one to watch.

Ahead of the match between Switzerland and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

LUX vs AUT Telecast

The match between Luxembourg and Austria will not be telecast in India.

LUX vs AUT Live Streaming

The match between Luxembourg and Austria is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LUX vs AUT Match Details

The LUX vs AUT match will be played at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague on Friday, July 8, at 1:30 pm IST.

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal

Vice-Captain: Shahil Momin

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joost Mees, Mehar Cheema

Batters: Girish Venkateswaran, Timothy Barker, Arsalan Arif, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Vikram Vijh, Shahil Momin

Bowlers: Amit Nathwani, Ansh Trivedi, Sahel Zadran

Luxembourg vs Austria Possible XIs

Luxembourg Predicted Line-up: Joost Mees (wk), Girish Venkateswaran, Timothy Barker, James Barker, Anoop Orsu, Vikram Vijh, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Ansh Trivedi

Austria Predicted Line-up: Mehar Cheema (wk&c), Arsalan Arif, Abrar Bilal, Razmal Shigiwal, Mark Simpson Parker, Aqib Iqbal, Iqbal Hossain, Shahil Momin, Amit Nathwani, Sahel Zadran, Itibarshah Deedar

