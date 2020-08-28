Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

LUX vs CZR Dream11 Predictions, Luxembourg T20I series, Luxembourg vs Czech Republic Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

LUX vs CZR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / LUX vs CZR Dream11 Best Picks / LUX vs CZR Dream11 Captain / LUX vs CZR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Trending Desk |August 28, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Luxembourg take on Czech Republic.

Luxembourg will lock horns with Czech Republic in the maiden fixture of the Luxembourg T20I series on August 28. The Luxembourg T20I Series Luxembourg vs Czech Republic will kick off at 7:30 PM. There will be a total of six matches in this series. The series begins on August 28  and the final game will be played on August 30. There are only three teams in the series - Luxembourg, Czech Republic and Belgium.

The three-nation tournament is more special for Luxembourg as this is the first time in the history of Luxembourg cricket that they are hosting an officially recognised international cricket match.

All matches of the tournament will be played at the Walferdange ground.

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 team for Luxembourg vs Czech Republic:

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction Luxembourg vs Czech Republic captain:

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction Luxembourg vs Czech Republic  vice-captain:

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction Luxembourg vs Czech Republic  wicket keeper: Ahmad

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction Luxembourg vs Czech Republic batsmen: Pokhriyal, Knowles, Venkateshwaran

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Luxembourg vs Czech Republic all rounders: Davizi, Whiteman, Vats, Vijh

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR Dream11 prediction, Luxembourg vs Czech Republic bowlers: Gori, Farhad, Nanda

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR, Luxembourg playing 11 against Czech Republic: Girish Venkateshswaran, Advyth Manepalli, Vikram Vijh, Tony Whiteman, Joost Mees, Mohit Dixit, James Barker, Ankush Nanda, Shameek Vats, Williams Cope

Luxembourg T20I series LUX vs CZR, Czech Republic vs Luxembourg: Sabawoon Davizi, Honey Gori, Sumit Pokhriyal, Arun Ashokan, Edward Knowles, Hilal Ahmad, Kushal Kumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed.

