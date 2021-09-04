LUX vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021, September 4, 3:00 PM IST Saturday

LUX vs HUN Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s Continental Cup T20I 2021 between Luxembourg and Hungary: The first semi-final of the Continental Cup T20I 2021 will witness a high-voltage game of cricket between Luxembourg and Hungary. Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County will host the much-fancied game on September 4, Saturday at 3:00 pm IST.

Luxembourg are a team to beat in the T20 Championship. They have won both their league games and are currently atop the standings in the Group A points table. Luxembourg got better off Bulgaria and Malta by 62 runs and four wickets, respectively,during the group stage of the competition. The table-toppers will be hoping to continue their domination and win the T20 Cup.

On the other hand, Hungary finished in second place in the Group B points table. The team had a blistering start as they defeated the Czech Republic by five runs. However, Hungary lost the plot in their second match as they were outplayed by Romania by eight runs. The team will fancy finding their winning rhythm to confirm a place in the final.

LUX vs HUN Telecast

Luxembourg vs Hungary match will not be broadcast in India.

LUX vs HUN Live Streaming

The match between Luxembourg and Hungary will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

LUX vs HUN Match Details

The first semi-final of the Continental Cup T20I 2021 will be played between Luxembourg and Hungary at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on September 04, Saturday at 3:00 pm IST.

LUX vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Khan

Vice-captain: Harsh Mandhyan

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Safi Zahir

Batsmen: Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja, Tony Whiteman

All-rounders: Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Ali Yalmaz, Ankush Nanda, Atif Kamal Khan, Pankaj Malav

LUX vs HUN Probable XIs

Luxembourg: William Cope, Girish Venkateshwaran, Vikram Vijh, Joost Mees, Timothy Barker, Ankush Nanda, Mohit Dixit, Tony Whiteman, James Barker, Pankaj Malav, Atif Kamal

Hungary: Mark Fontaine, Sanjay Kumar, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana(wk), Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja©, Abhishek Kheterpal

