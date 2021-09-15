LUX vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match 14, September 15, 06:30 PM IST

LUX vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Luxembourg vs Norway: Luxembourg and Norway lock horns in the 14th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 edition on Wednesday, September 15. The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval in Spain and starts at 06:30 PM IST.

Luxembourg are currently languishing at the bottom of the ECC T10 points as they have not won a single game so far. They head into this game after losing the five-over game against Belgium the other day. They managed to score only 45 runs in five overs, but the Belgium side managed to chase the total with four balls to spare. Luxembourg’s following game against Spain was washed out due to rain and they will be eager to open their account in the ongoing tournament in this game.

Notably, Norway also have a similar run this season, they too are without a win after four games and were part of a washed-out match as well. They come into this match after Belgium drubbed them with a seven- wicket win on Tuesday. In the five-over match Norway were unable defend 49 runs, which the Belgian side chased with two balls to spare. They need to bring their A-game when they face Luxembourg on Wednesday.

It promises to be a cracking contest as both sides consist of power-hitters.

Ahead of the match between Luxembourg vs Norway; here is everything you need to know:

LUX vs NOR Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

LUX vs NOR Live Streaming

The LUX vs NOR match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LUX vs NOR Match Details

The 14th match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 15, at 06:30 PM IST.

LUX vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Raza Iqbal

Vice-Captain: William Cope

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Advyth Manepalli

Batsmen: Raza Iqbal, Tony Whiteman, Ahmadullah Shinwari, William Cope

All-rounders: Mohit Dixit, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Walid Ghauri

Bowlers: Prithvi Bhart, Amit Dhingra, Pankaj Malav

LUX vs NOR Probable XIs:

Norway: Raza Iqbal (C), Ali Tafseer, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Syed Waqas Ahmed, Khizer Ahmed, Hayatullah Niazi, Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Faizan Mumtaz, Prithvi Bhart, Muhammad Sher Sahak

Luxembourg: William Cope, Tony Whiteman (C), James Barker, Marcus Cope, Vikram Vijh, Joost Mees, Timothy Barker, Advyth Manepalli (WK), Mohit Dixit, Pankaj Malav, Amit Dhingra

