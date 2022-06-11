LUX vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction: Luxembourg vs Switzerland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's T20 series LUX vs SWI match 1, June 11, Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange, 2:00 pm IST

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 series match 1 between Luxembourg vs Switzerland: Switzerland will take on Luxembourg for a two-match T20 series starting on Saturday, June 11. Both the matches will take place at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange. The first match will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Switzerland is coming into the series after winning 3 out of their last 4 matches. Captain Arjun Vinod will be looking to lead his side to a comprehensive victory in the first match of the series. Ali Nayyer has been the pick of the bowlers for the Swiss side. The visitors will be hoping to perform well across all three departments of the game.

The hosts also have a pretty balanced side led by captain Mohit Dixit. The opening pair of Atif Kamal and James Barker has been providing good starts to the team. All-rounder Osama Mahmood also has been in fine form with both bat and ball and would be the key factor for Luxembourg in today’s match.

Ahead of the match between Switzerland and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

LUX vs SWI Telecast

The match between Luxembourg and Switzerland will not be telecast in India.

LUX vs SWI Live Streaming

The match between Switzerland vs Luxembourg is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

LUX vs SWI Match Details

The LUX vs SWI match will be played at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange on Saturday, June 11, at 2:00 pm IST.

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vikram Vijh

Vice-Captain: Ali Nayyer

Suggested Playing XI for LUX vs SWI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joost Mees

Batsmen: Asad Mahmood, Muhammad Idrees, Timothy Barker

All-rounders: Ashwin Vinod, Osama Mahmood, Vikram Vijh

Bowlers: Ali Nayyer, Aneesh Kumar, Ankush Nanda, Hassan Ahmad

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Possible Staring XI:

Luxembourg Predicted Starting Line-up: Atif Kamal, James Barker, Girish Venkateswaran, Joost Mees(wk), Mohit Dixit (c), Vikram Vijh, Timothy Barker, Saransh Kushretha, Advyth Manepalli, Amit Dhingra

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Faheem Nazir, Ali Nayyer, Asad Mahmood, Osama Mahmood, Arjun Vinod (c), Ashwin Vinod, Aidan Andrews, Muhammad Idrees, Hassan Ahmad, Aneesh Kumar, Ruan Kruger

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here