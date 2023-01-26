Luxury Wedding Affair: MS Dhoni Reportedly Gifted KL Rahul Superbike Worth 80 Lakhs, Virat Kohli BMW

India cricketer KL Rahul got married to long time girlfriend Athiya Shetty in Khandala on January 23. Although, he had invited MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to his wedding, both couldn’t make it due to their busy schedules. Nonetheless, their expensive gifts did make it to the venue which was worth around INR 3.50 Crore.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Dhoni, under whom Rahul made his ODI and T20I debut for India, gifted him a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth ₹80 lakh, whereas Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma presented the couple with a BMW, whose price is a shopping ₹2.70 crore.

That was not all, actor Suniel Shetty and wife Mana have gifted the couple with a plush apartment in Mumbai worth ₹50 crore. Actor Salman Khan got them an AUDI worth ₹1.6 crore, while Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor picked out a watch and bracelet worth ₹30 lakh and ₹1.5 crore respectively for Athiya.

Coming back to Dhoni and Kohli, it is believed that Dhoni, who is a bike freak, picked the superbike Ninja H2R himself whose showroom price in India is ₹79,90,000. Rahul made his Test debut under Dhoni back in 2014 against Australia.

Earlier the cricketing fraternity congratulated newly-wed couple KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty as they tied the knot on Monday in Khandala. The couple was in a relationship for the past few years as the two posted ethereal photos from their wedding ceremony on social media.

Wishes poured from all around India for the two who tied the knot at Athiya’s father and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Rahul took to Twitter and post a heartwarming note to commence the new chapter in his life.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. @theathiyashetty," Rahul tweeted.

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and pacer Mohammed Shami were among others who also congratulated Rahul and Athiya.

Rahul has been rested for the ongoing New Zealand ODIs due to family commitments. After the ceremony concluded, Suniel and his son Ahan Shetty came out of the venue, greeted the media and distributed sweets to the media personnel stationed outside the venue.

