Lynn Cuts Short CPL Stint to Chase 2019 World Cup Spot For Australia

"Langer has expressed that the World Cup is there, but whether or not there's a spot for me is up to me," Lynn told cricket.com.au.
"Langer said to keep the body right, and don't give anyone any reason to say no to you. So the chance is there but I've got to bang the door down with runs. It's as simple as that. If I get a World Cup spot then I'll have deserved it, and it will be awesome to be a part of. But cricket's a numbers game – you only have to look at the numbers to pick a side sometimes. I'll know myself whether I deserve to be there or not," Lynn added.
Despite being one of the most feared strikers of the ball, Lynn has struggled in the one-day format, making just one appearance for Australia so far. Recurring shoulder injuries have restricted his cricket and he made a comeback through the IPL where he opened the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders.
"We had a different line-up this year at Kolkata, so I played what was best for the team. I haven't played a great deal of one-day cricket but I felt like the way I played in the IPL was very similar to how I would pace myself across 50 overs. It wasn't exactly batting with all the bells and whistles, or just hitting boundaries – I had to grind out a lot of runs and play a lot smarter cricket," he explained.
"I feel like my game awareness is getting stronger and stronger. Being a leader in teams now is important to me – I want to lead from the front with the bat, and hopefully, I can do that in Queensland colours.
Lynn will be keen to replicate his T20 form where he has scored 3455 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 144.62 in tournaments all around the world.
First Published: August 30, 2018, 3:37 PM IST