IPL 2019 | Lynn Escapes as Zing Bails Refuse to Dislodge Again

To make it worse for Kulkarni and Rajasthan Royals, the ball raced to the fine leg fence thereafter.
On the previous delivery, Rahul Tripathi had dropped a sitter, but had everything gone as per the plan, Kulkarni would have had two wickets in two deliveries.
This is the third time such an incident has happened this season. On Saturday (April 6), Dhoni almost pulled off a freak run out against KXIP batsman KL Rahul, but fortunately for the latter, the bails did not come off and he was given another life.
Dhoni himself got a reprieve in a similar incident against Rajasthan when Jofra Archer dropped a short delivery and the batsman just managed to put some bat to it. The ball, however, rolled on to the stumps, but to everyone's surprise the bails didn't come off the groove.
First Published: April 7, 2019, 11:21 PM IST