Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Photos

IPL 2019 | Lynn Escapes as Zing Bails Refuse to Dislodge Again

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 7, 2019, 11:31 PM IST
IPL 2019 | Lynn Escapes as Zing Bails Refuse to Dislodge Again

IPL T20

Loading...
In a bizarre incident, though not rare in IPL 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders opener Chris Lynn got a lucky break when he inside edged a delivery by Dhawal Kulkarni with the ball going on to hit the stumps. Fortunately for the batsman, the bails didn't come off. Lynn had even started walking, but couldn't believe his luck when he saw the stumps and bails still intact.

To make it worse for Kulkarni and Rajasthan Royals, the ball raced to the fine leg fence thereafter.




On the previous delivery, Rahul Tripathi had dropped a sitter, but had everything gone as per the plan, Kulkarni would have had two wickets in two deliveries.

This is the third time such an incident has happened this season. On Saturday (April 6), Dhoni almost pulled off a freak run out against KXIP batsman KL Rahul, but fortunately for the latter, the bails did not come off and he was given another life.

Dhoni himself got a reprieve in a similar incident against Rajasthan when Jofra Archer dropped a short delivery and the batsman just managed to put some bat to it. The ball, however, rolled on to the stumps, but to everyone's surprise the bails didn't come off the groove.
Chris LynnDhawal Kulkarniipl 2019KKRstumps
First Published: April 7, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking