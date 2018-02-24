Chris Lynn Needs to Decide How Much Cricket His Body Can Take, Says Simon Katich

Lynn, who will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, won’t require a surgery on the shoulder, but will have to undergo an ‘extensive rehabilitation’, before being declared fit.
In an interview on a Melbourne radio station — SEN, KKR’s assistant coach Simon Katich said that Lynn needs to think how much cricket can his body take.
“He has to make a decision about how much cricket his body can withstand at this level. It’s not so much his batting, it’s his fielding. We’ve had numerous discussions about how he can try and protect himself in the field, obviously diving is a big concern given his history but that’s the nature of the game,” he said.
Katich added that Lynn wants to give everything on the field. “When instincts take over and you feel like you’re letting your teammates down, he’s the sort of guy that doesn’t want to see one of his bowlers miss out and cost them a few runs. But ultimately it’s costing him in the long run. He’s going to have to have a think about that and we’ll be there to support him,” he said.
The former Aussie cricketer also said that Lynn’s decision to play in the Big Bash League, led to a side-strain. “He just wants to be out there and not just sit there watching,” Katich added.
“He did the right things to try and get out onto the park, but unfortunately he pushed himself physically and did his calf, which set him back a bit,” he added.
Now Katich hopes that Lynn could return to KKR, even if he has to miss a few games. “But there’s still six weeks before the IPL starts so hopefully … he can do the rehab and get back on the park, even if it is a couple of weeks late. We knew before the auction, we did a lot of planning on the players available and we knew he was going to be in hot demand. We know he’s got an injury history, but we saw last year how good he can make his teammates look in a competition like the IPL,” he said.
Katich said that Lynn’s ability to strike big makes him an indispensable commodity for the team. “He averaged just under 50 with the bat and struck at 185 (runs scored per 100 balls faced) and not many guys can do that. That’s why he’s such a valuable commodity in T20 because he’s such a powerful striker. He’s also great around the team environment and we were considering him to possibly be captain as well, given his influence around the group. Even last year when he was injured he spent a lot of time working with the young Indian players. He’s tough and I’m sure he’ll do everything he can to get back on the park,” he said.
First Published: February 24, 2018, 12:58 PM IST