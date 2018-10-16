Lyon Surpasses Lee, Johnson to Become Australia's Fourth Highest Wicket-taker in Tests

Loading...
Lyon started the Test with 310 wickets and overtook Brett Lee (also 310) and Mitchell Johnson (313) as he bamboozled the Pakistani batsmen in the morning session with his guile and craft. He picked 4 wickets bowling 4 maidens and conceding just 4 runs in his first 5 overs. He ended the day with 4-78 in 27 overs.
Only Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563) and Dennis Lillee (355) have more wickets for Australia in Test cricket.
.@NathLyon421's four-wicket spell this morning in Abu Dhabi has left him on 314 wickets from 80 Tests, putting him fourth on the list of all-time wicket-takers for Australia! #PAKvAUS #howzstat pic.twitter.com/lenwZvedWr— ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2018
Lyon now has 314 wickets in 80 Tests at an average of 32.19. His bowling strike rate of 63.1 means that he picks a wicket approximately every ten and a half overs.
He has 12 fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in his Test career.
He has picked 65 wickets against England - his highest against any opposition.
He has conceded the least runs per wicket and also bowled the least balls per wicket against New Zealand (amongst all major Test playing nations). He has picked 30 wickets in 7 Tests against New Zealand at a bowling average of 22.7 and strike rate of 44.1.
He has picked 139 wickets at Home at an average of 33.74 while his 164 Away wickets have come at 28.93 runs per wicket.
Lyon has been the fourth-highest wicket taker in the world in the last 5 years (229 wickets in 55 Tests). Only Ashwin (244), James Anderson (235) and Rangana Herath (230) have bagged more wickets in this period.
No spinner has bowled more number of maidens in this period than Lyon – 438. James Anderson (587) and Stuart Broad (523) are the only bowlers to have bowled more.
Interestingly, his most impressive numbers are in the first innings of a Test - Lyon has the best bowling strike rate (58.5) for a spinner (min. 20 wickets) in the first innings of a Test since his debut.
For Australia, only three other spinners have had a better strike rate (min. 100 wickets) – Stuart MacGill (54), Shane Warne (57.4) and Hugh Trumble (57.4) - than Nathan Lyon (63.1).
First Published: October 16, 2018, 2:11 PM IST