MS Dhoni Handing Over CSK Captaincy To Ravindra Jadeja Sparks Meme Fest On Twitter

Social Media is currently buzzing loud with the latest and major development in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League 2022. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Thursday, handed over the captaincy of four times title holder, Chennai Super Kings, to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

As soon as the news catapulted amongst netizens, memes started flowing heavily on various social media platforms, including Twitter. One of the most prompt and traction-gaining tweets came from former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer, who shared a clip from the box-office breaker saga Baahubali.

The clip is from the time when Prabhas’ Baahubali was asked to leave the kingdom and live like a commoner.

Sharing the clip, Wasim, in the caption, wrote, “MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player.”

Take a look:

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than one lakh views, and roughly 24,000 impressions, including likes and retweets. Netizens could not stop but react to Wasim’s contribution to the meme world.

“Wasim always gives good content. Thanks, Wasim Sir,” wrote one user.

Wasim always give a good contentThanks Wasim sir.#MSDhoni https://t.co/ZOgHeVxhdx— Kaviprasath (@_Kaviprasath__) March 24, 2022

Another wrote, “Could not have put it better Wasim Bhai.”

Couldn't have put it better Wasim bhai https://t.co/xpdy41oio0— V.Adhithya (@adhi_SRF1995) March 24, 2022

Many have used the power of GIFs to express their state of mind

Dhoni to jadeja csk new captain ✌ https://t.co/LDBfNEOF8Z pic.twitter.com/BZ35PDhjWy— Joe Selva (@joe_selva1) March 24, 2022

This is not the only share of memes that Dhoni and Jadeja’s exchange of powers triggered. Take a look:

https://twitter.com/divyanshu3am/status/1506950660490608643

Feeling very proud of myself to be a fan of this team @ChennaiIPL, keep us inspiring 'THALA' @msdhoni, by your such decisions, And another reason to love our very own 'SIR' @imjadeja 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/erdCJRg9BG— Vikash (@Kr_97_Vikash) March 24, 2022

“The New Pushpa of CSK? You’re Goddamn Right."

Here’s one from a confused fan of both.

Ms Dhoni hands #CSK𓃬 captaincy to Jadeja Me who is fan of both of them —😕should i be happy or sad pic.twitter.com/tbQIfhw7Sv— Divyanshi kashyap (@Kashyap_div) March 24, 2022

Chennai Super Kings announced that Jadeja will be replacing Dhoni as the skipper of the team. “MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSL,” the team said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

