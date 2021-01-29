CRICKETNEXT

MA vs DB Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MA vs DB Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Maratha Arabians and Delhi Bulls will face off in the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday. Both teams made a winning start in the tournament which started yesterday. The Arabians put in a courageous effort against the Northern Warriors as Mosaddek Hossain smashed consecutive boundaries in the last two deliveries of the match to chase down a target of 128 runs. The Bulls, on the other hand, had it much easier against Bangla Tigers as they won by 7 wickets with seven balls to spare. One of the two winners is going to blink here. Fans can expect a close contest. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls Live Streaming

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls: Match Details

January 29 – 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls captain: Dwayne Bravo

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls vice-captain: Mohd Hafeez

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls batsmen: Laurie Evans, Adam Lyth, Evin Lewis, Mohd Hafeez

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls all-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Nabi

Abu Dhabi T10 MA vs DB Dream11 team for Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Yamin Ahmadzai, Pravin Tambe

MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10, Maratha Arabians probable playing 11 against Delhi Bulls: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai

MA vs DB Abu Dhabi T10, Delhi Bulls probable playing 11 against Maratha Arabians: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil.

Upcoming Matches