MA vs NW Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
MA vs NW Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Best Picks / Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Captain / Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 2:35 PM IST
The first match of the fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played between Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors. The two teams will face each other on Thursday, January 28. All matches of the league are going to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A total of eight teams will play 29 matches between January 28 to February 6. The teams have been divided in groups of four. The group A teams include Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors, while the group B teams are Qalandars, Pune Devils, Deccan Gladiators, and team Abu Dhabi.
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match will start from 5:30 PM IST.
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Live Score
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Match Details
The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match is on Thursday, January 28. The match will start from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors captain: Lendl Simmons
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors wicket keeper: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Nicholas Pooran
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors all-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Fabien Allen
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors bowlers: Pravin Tambe, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians probable 11 against Northern Warriors: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe, Maroof Merchant
MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable 11 against Maratha Arabians: Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Amir Yamin
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
