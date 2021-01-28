MA vs NW Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Best Picks / Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Captain / Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The first match of the fourth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played between Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors. The two teams will face each other on Thursday, January 28. All matches of the league are going to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A total of eight teams will play 29 matches between January 28 to February 6. The teams have been divided in groups of four. The group A teams include Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors, while the group B teams are Qalandars, Pune Devils, Deccan Gladiators, and team Abu Dhabi.

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match will start from 5:30 PM IST.

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Live Score

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors: Match Details

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors match is on Thursday, January 28. The match will start from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors captain: Lendl Simmons

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors wicket keeper: Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Nicholas Pooran

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors all-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Fabien Allen

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors bowlers: Pravin Tambe, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians probable 11 against Northern Warriors: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe, Maroof Merchant

MA vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable 11 against Maratha Arabians: Fabien Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Amir Yamin