MA vs TAD Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Two teams looking to bounce back to winning ways after facing defeats in their previous games of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, will face each other when the Maratha Arabians take on Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both sides are sailing in the same boat as they share the same number of wins and points in the same number of games. The two teams would want to go up against their opponents as they have one last shot at the qualifications in the tournament.

The Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE - https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

The Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi match will be played on Wednesday, February 3. The match will start from 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians probable 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor, Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmedzai

MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi probable 11 against Maratha Arabians: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy