MA vs TAD Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
MA vs TAD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MA vs TAD Dream11 Best Picks / MA vs TAD Dream11 Captain / MA vs TAD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 7:07 PM IST
Two teams looking to bounce back to winning ways after facing defeats in their previous games of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, will face each other when the Maratha Arabians take on Team Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, February 3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Both sides are sailing in the same boat as they share the same number of wins and points in the same number of games. The two teams would want to go up against their opponents as they have one last shot at the qualifications in the tournament.
The Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi match will start at 7:45 PM IST.
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi: Live Score
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi: Match Details
The Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi match will be played on Wednesday, February 3. The match will start from 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi captain: Joe Clarke
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi wicket keeper: Abdul Shakoor
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi batsmen: Joe Clarke, Paul Stirling, Mosaddek Hossain, Laurie Evans
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi all-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi bowlers: Sompal Kami, Naveen ul Haq, Usman Shinwari,
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Maratha Arabians probable 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor, Laurie Evans, Shoaib Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmedzai
MA vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi probable 11 against Maratha Arabians: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
