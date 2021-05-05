- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast, May 5 10:00 PM IST
Check here MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints For Today's St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 11 Match. Also check the schedule of Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Micoud Eagles
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 3:14 PM IST
MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 11 between Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Micoud Eagles: The Mabouya Valley Constrictors (MAC) will cross swords with the Micoud Eagles (ME) in the 11th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021, on Wednesday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.
The Micoud Eagles led by West Indies’ World Cup-winning skipper Daren Sammyhave already booked their spot in the playoffs. With four wins this season, they currently are at the top of the standings and look like prime contenders for the silverware. On the other hand, Mabouya Valley Constrictors will be playing their first game of the season and hope to overturn their bad result from last season. They won just one of their four games.
The temperature is expected to be around 26°C on the matchday with 60 percent humidity and 41 percent cloud cover.Accuweather predicts rains showers before and after the match, however, the match should take place in its entirety.
The surface at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has been a friendly one. The average first innings score is around 77 so far and the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen.
The ECS T10 MAC vs ME game is scheduled to start at 10:00pmIST.
MAC vs ME Live Streaming
All matches of St. Lucia T10 Blast can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
MAC vs ME Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in Gros Islet, St. Lucia. The game will start at 10:00 PM IST.
MAC vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Mervin Wells
Vice-captain: Murlan Sammy
Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux Jr.
Batsmen: Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Orey Changoo, Dale Smith
All-rounders: Rick Smith, Murlan Sammy, Zachary Edmund
Bowlers: Tarrique Edward, Micheal Charlery, Lennice Modeste
MAC vs ME Probable XIs
Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Mitchel Louisy, Orey Changoo, Dale Smith, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Lennice Modeste, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Maius Stanislaus
Micoud Eagles: Garvin Serieux Jr. (WK), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Daren Sammy (C), Murlan Sammy, Earvin Frederick, Kuston Jules, Micheal Charlery, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Darren Sammy Jr.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking