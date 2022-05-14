MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 May 15, 12 AM IST

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Mon Repos Stars: Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Mon Repos Stars will have a face-off for the first time in the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022. The game is scheduled at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet on Sunday, May 15.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Mon Repos Stars are occupying the top place in the St Lucia Group B points table. The team kickstarted the competition with an abandoned game against Central Castries Mindoo Heritage. Their first full match came against Vieux Fort North Raiders where they recorded a win by 82 runs. All the top-four batters contributed with the bat to take the team to an above-par score of 128 runs in ten overs.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors, on the other hand, haven’t started off on a good note in the T10 league. They lost their first two games against Choiseul Coal Pots and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage by 16 runs and eight wickets. With no points, Mabouya Valley Constrictors are fourth in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Mabouya Valley Constrictors and Mon Repos Stars, here is everything you need to know:

MAC vs MRS Telecast

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars game will not be telecast in India.

MAC vs MRS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

MAC vs MRS Match Details

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Mon Repos Stars fixture will be played at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 15, Sunday.

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dale Smith

Vice-Captain: Craig Emmanuel

Suggested Playing XI for MAC vs MRS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Orey Changoo, Sabinus Emmanuel

Batters: Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Christian Charlery

All-rounders: Murugan Shoulette, Barrie Charles, Craig Emmanuel

Bowlers: Shem Severin, Marklin Sylvester, Jamal Lesmond

MAC vs MRS Probable XIs

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo, Rick Smith, Dale Smith, Wayad Hippolyte, Christian Ange, Murugan Shoulette, Barrie Charles, Jelani Jospeh

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Kevin Augustin(c), Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Marklin Sylvester, Kean Gaston, Jamal James, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Kurnan Henry, Craig Emmanuel

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here