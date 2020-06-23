Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Mon Repos Stars vs Mabouya Constrictors - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2020, 8:10 PM IST
MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Choiseul Clay Pots, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Vieux Fort North Raiders, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. Two matches will be played per day in the competition, all of which will be hosted by the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. The matches will be played in two time slots - 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. local time or 10:00 p.m. and 12 midnight as per the Indian Standard Time. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

MAC vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live streamed on FanCode

MAC vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 24 –12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

MAC vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shervin Charles (CAPTAIN), Nean Deterville, Craig Emmanuel, Chard Polius

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Hazel Charlery, Murgaran Shoulette

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Kevin Augustin (VICE CAPTAIN), Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Christian Charlery

MAC vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars Shervin Charles, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Mervin Wells, Dichege Henry

Mabouya Constrictors Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Nean Deterville, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Orey Changoo, Dale Smith, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste.

