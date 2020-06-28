Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

Prague Barbarians Vandals

102/7 (10.0)

Prague Spartans Mobilizers*

62 (8.4)

Prague Barbarians Vandals beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 40 runs
CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 3, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

Budejovice Barracudas CC *

1/0 (0.4)

Prague CC Rooks

Budejovice Barracudas CC elected to bat
CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 28 June, 2020

Sri Lankan CC *

170/4 (17.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to field

1st Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 28,2020

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MAC vs SCL Dream11 Best Picks / MAC vs SCL Dream11 Captain / MAC vs SCL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 28, 2020, 1:47 PM IST
MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Mabouya Constrictors, Mabouya Constrictors, Mabouya Constrictors, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live streamed on FanCode

MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 28 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Orey Changoo

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chard Polus (VICE CAPTAIN), Rick Smith, Collinus Callendar

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette (CAPTAIN), Tannick Edward, Tonius Simon

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Mabouya Constrictors Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Rick Smith, Dishon Rampan, Wayad Hippolyte, Shem Severin, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste.

South Castries Lions Kester Charlermagne,  Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Kemron Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose, Neolle Leo, Tarrick Edward, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptise.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
