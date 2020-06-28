MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Mabouya Constrictors vs South Castries Lions - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 28,2020

MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, South Castries Lions, South Castries Lions and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Mabouya Constrictors, Mabouya Constrictors, Mabouya Constrictors, Central Castries and South Castries Lions slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live streamed on FanCode
MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 28 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast Match Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
MAC vs SCL St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Orey Changoo
MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chard Polus (VICE CAPTAIN), Rick Smith, Collinus Callendar
MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team All-rounders: Murgaran Shoulette (CAPTAIN), Tannick Edward, Tonius Simon
MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose
MAC vs SCL Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Mabouya Constrictors Chard Polius, Orey Changoo, Zachary Edmund, Murgaran Shoulette, Denzel James, Rick Smith, Dishon Rampan, Wayad Hippolyte, Shem Severin, Christian Ange, Lennice Modeste.
South Castries Lions Kester Charlermagne, Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Collinus Callendar, Kemron Charles, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose, Neolle Leo, Tarrick Edward, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptise.
